WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 24, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Lubbock TX 622 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 630 AM CDT THIS MORNING... The Flood Advisory will expire at 630 AM CDT this morning for a portion of northwest Texas, including the following areas, Hockley and Lubbock. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Texas, including the following county, Lubbock. * WHEN...Until 800 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 624 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Lubbock, Slaton, Wolfforth, Shallowater, Idalou, Ransom Canyon, Downtown Lubbock, Texas Tech University, Lubbock International Airport, Lubbock South Plains Mall, Woodrow, Slide, Reese Center, New Deal, Buffalo Springs and Lubbock Science Spectrum. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... The Flood Advisory is cancelled for a portion of Deep South Texas, including the following counties, Jim Hogg and Zapata.