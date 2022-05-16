WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 16, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Lubbock TX 1001 PM CDT Mon May 16 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN KENT...DICKENS...EASTERN FLOYD...NORTHEASTERN GARZA... EASTERN CROSBY AND MOTLEY COUNTIES... At 1000 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles east of Flomot to 9 miles northwest of Dumont to 8 miles northwest of Clairemont, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Spur, Matador, Jayton, Dickens, White River Lake, Kalgary, Girard, Flomot, Dougherty, Afton, Mcadoo and Roaring Springs. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Armstrong, northern Randall, western Carson, southeastern Oldham and Potter Counties through 1045 PM CDT... At 1002 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Masterson to 8 miles east of Valley De Oro to near Wildorado. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Amarillo, Fritch, Bushland, Valley De Oro, Washburn, Wildorado and Pantex. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas. LAT...LON 3517 10217 3518 10217 3519 10235 3540 10233 3562 10202 3562 10131 3516 10152 TIME...MOT...LOC 0302Z 256DEG 33KT 3557 10182 3541 10196 3521 10220 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather