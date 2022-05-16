WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 16, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

849 PM CDT Mon May 16 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT

FOR LUBBOCK...EASTERN LYNN...FLOYD...GARZA...CROSBY AND HALE

COUNTIES...

At 848 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 8 miles northwest of Petersburg to 7 miles west of

Caprock to 11 miles south of Grassland, moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...

Lubbock, Plainview, Slaton, Post, Floydada, Abernathy, Hale Center,

Crosbyton, Lake Alan Henry, White River Lake, Shallowater, Idalou,

Ralls, Lockney, Petersburg, Lorenzo, Ransom Canyon, Cotton Center,

Kalgary and Grassland.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

