WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 11, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

633 PM CDT Wed May 11 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN PARMER AND NORTHWESTERN CASTRO COUNTIES...

At 633 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southeast of

Friona, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Summerfield and Black.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

South central Brewster County in southwestern Texas...

* Until 730 PM CDT.

* At 634 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest

of Panther Junction, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include...

Panther Junction, Big Bend National Park, Terlingua Ranch Airport

and Terlingua Ranch Lodge.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service

office in Midland.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather