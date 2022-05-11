WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 11, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

621 PM CDT Wed May 11 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN PARMER AND NORTHWESTERN CASTRO COUNTIES...

At 621 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Friona, moving

northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Friona, Summerfield and Black.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

