WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 4, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

632 PM CDT Wed May 4 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN STONEWALL COUNTY...

At 632 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northwest

of Hamlin, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southeastern Stonewall County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northwestern

Texas.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Wheeler and

southeastern Gray Counties through 700 PM CDT...

At 634 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles west of Kellerville, or 21 miles southeast of Pampa, moving

east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Briscoe, Wheeler, New Mobeetie, Kellerville and Mobeetie.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for the Panhandle

of Texas.

LAT...LON 3537 10012 3526 10067 3543 10074 3562 10024

3562 10022

TIME...MOT...LOC 2334Z 251DEG 35KT 3537 10065

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

