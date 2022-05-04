WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 4, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Lubbock TX 515 PM CDT Wed May 4 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN FLOYD COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northwestern Texas. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MOTLEY COUNTY... At 515 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Matador, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Matador, Flomot, Northfield and Roaring Springs. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN PECOS... SOUTHEASTERN CRANE AND SOUTHWESTERN UPTON COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western and southwestern Texas. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather