Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 1, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northern Terry County in northwestern Texas...

Southern Hockley County in northwestern Texas...

* Until 1000 PM CDT.

* At 902 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sundown, or

14 miles southwest of Levelland, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Levelland, Sundown, Locketville, Smyer and Ropesville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a

Southwestern Haskell County in west central Texas...

Jones County in west central Texas...

Northeastern Fisher County in west central Texas...

* Until 945 PM CDT.

* At 904 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mccaulley,

moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near...

Neinda around 910 PM CDT.

Anson around 930 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Funston,

Truby, Hitson, Tuxedo and The Intersection Of Us-

180 And Ranch Road 126.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for west central

Texas.

Southeastern Lynn County in northwestern Texas...

Southwestern Garza County in northwestern Texas...

* At 904 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles east of

O'donnell, or 12 miles south of Tahoka, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

O'donnell and Grassland.

This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy

structure and stay away from windows!

