WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 1, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northwestern Lubbock County in northwestern Texas...

Northwestern Hale County in northwestern Texas...

Southeastern Castro County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Eastern Lamb County in northwestern Texas...

* Until 645 PM CDT.

* At 605 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Spade, or 12

miles east of Littlefield, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Public.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Plainview, Hale Center, Olton, Cotton Center, Fieldton, Spade,

Halfway and Seth Ward.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT

FOR SOUTH CENTRAL YOAKUM COUNTY...

At 606 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northeast of

Denver City, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Denver City and Plains.

This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy

structure and stay away from windows.

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a

East central Andrews County in western Texas...

* Until 715 PM CDT.

* At 609 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Andrews,

moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Andrews and Andrews County Airport.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western

Texas.

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR NORTH

CENTRAL GAINES COUNTY...

At 610 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located over Denver City, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado and two inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

north central Gaines County.

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

Southwestern Terry County in northwestern Texas...

Southeastern Yoakum County in northwestern Texas...

* Until 700 PM CDT.

* At 610 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Denver City,

moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

Denver City.

structure and stay away from windows!

