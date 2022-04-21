WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 21, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Western Dickens County in northwestern Texas...

Southeastern Crosby County in northwestern Texas...

* Until 1015 PM CDT.

* At 936 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southeast

of White River Lake, moving north at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Spur, Dickens, White River Lake and Mcadoo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

