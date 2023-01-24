TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 24, 2023

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

436 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Significant coastal flooding expected, with water levels

between 3 and 4 feet above normal tides, or 2 to 3 feet mean

higher high water.

* WHERE...In Louisiana, Vermilion, Iberia, St. Mary, West

Cameron and East Cameron Parishes. In Texas, Jefferson County.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property

including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure

will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If

travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through

water of unknown depth.

