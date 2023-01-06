TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 7, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

633 PM CST Fri Jan 6 2023

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

Louisiana...Texas...

Calcasieu River Near Glenmora

Sabine River Near Deweyville

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Lowest roads beside the river flood around

Deweyville and subject to being closed. In addition, low-lying

roads in Southwest Beauregard Parish are flooded including Robert

Clark Road. Flooding occurs on the south side of Niblett Bluff

Park with access roads to camp houses cut off around the park.

Access roads to the river in Northeastern Orange County become

flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 5:46 PM CST Friday the stage was 24.7 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 5:46 PM CST Friday was 24.7 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood

stage at 24.7 feet.

- Flood stage is 24.0 feet.

Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon

Sabine River

Deweyville 24.0 24.7 Fri 5 pm CST 24.7 24.6 24.6

