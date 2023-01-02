TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 2, 2023

_____

TORNADO WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

212 PM CST Mon Jan 2 2023

...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN TYLER COUNTY IS CANCELLED...

The tornadic thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out

of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CST FOR NORTH

CENTRAL JASPER COUNTY...

At 210 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located 11 miles north of Ebenezer, moving north at 60 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

Locations impacted include...

Ebenezer.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile

home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and

protect yourself from flying debris.

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ANGELINA BOWIE CAMP

CASS CHEROKEE FRANKLIN

GREGG HARRISON MARION

MORRIS NACOGDOCHES PANOLA

RED RIVER RUSK SAN AUGUSTINE

SHELBY SMITH TITUS

UPSHUR WOOD

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather