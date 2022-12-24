TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 24, 2022

WIND CHILL ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

442 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 8 degrees

above zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west

central Louisiana and southeast Texas.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if

precautions are not taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

