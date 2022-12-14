TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, December 14, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH Flood Watch National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 1203 PM CST Wed Dec 14 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH HAS EXPIRED... The Flash Flood Watch has expired for portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas and parishes, in Louisiana, Beauregard and Vernon. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. The flash flooding threat has ended. Therefore, the Flash Flood Watch has expired. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather