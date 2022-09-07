TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 7, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 522 PM CDT Wed Sep 7 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Jefferson County through 600 PM CDT... At 521 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fannett, or 9 miles northeast of Hamshire, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Beaumont, Port Arthur, Hamshire, Fannett, La Belle and Winnie. This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 846 and 835. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3002 9425 3001 9407 2973 9402 2977 9435 2982 9436 TIME...MOT...LOC 2221Z 002DEG 12KT 2995 9418 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather