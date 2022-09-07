TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 7, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 502 PM CDT Wed Sep 7 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Cameron and southwestern Calcasieu Parishes, south central Newton and Orange Counties through 545 PM CDT... At 502 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Forest Heights, or near Orange, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Orange, Vidor, Bridge City, West Orange, Mauriceville, Pinehurst, Hartburg, Forest Heights, Toomey and Orangefield. This includes the following highways... Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 880 and 866. Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 6. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 2999 9376 3000 9377 2999 9378 3000 9379 3003 9400 3030 9386 3029 9361 2996 9360 TIME...MOT...LOC 2202Z 007DEG 12KT 3018 9375 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather