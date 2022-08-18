TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 18, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 108 PM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022 ...TROPICAL FUNNEL CLOUD SIGHTED... At 105 PM...The National Weather Service has received a report of a funnel cloud (and possibly a land spout) in the vicinity of Johnson's Bayou in coastal Cameron Parish. A very moist and unstable tropical airmass is in place across the area. Meanwhile...the vertical wind profile over the area is light and variable. These conditions are favorable for the development of tropical funnel clouds...especially where rain cooled boundaries...known as outflow boundaries...and the seabreeze collide. These tropical funnel clouds are usually short-lived and do not reach the ground. If the funnel cloud becomes more severe and reaches the ground...minor damage may occur...and a tornado warning will likely be issued. Stay tuned for later statements and updates on this weather situation. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather