TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 8, 2022 _____ COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 229 PM CDT Sun Aug 7 2022 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Vermilion, Iberia, West Cameron and East Cameron Parishes. In Texas, Jefferson County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and beach roads are possible with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Peak water levels will be during the overnight hours with high tide expected between 2 and 4 AM. Water levels will recede during the day tomorrow. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Camping overnight on any beaches is discouraged. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather