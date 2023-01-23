WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 24, 2023 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 348 PM CST Mon Jan 23 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Winds 20 to 30 mph with occasional gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Texas. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather