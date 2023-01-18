WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 18, 2023

_____

TORNADO WATCH

Watch County Notification for Watch 24

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

904 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

The National Weather Service has issued Tornado Watch 24 in

effect until 4 PM CST this afternoon for the following areas

In Texas this watch includes 5 counties

In southeast Texas

Houston Polk San Jacinto

Trinity Walker

This includes the cities of Coldspring, Corrigan, Crockett,

Groveton, Huntsville, Livingston, Shepherd, and Trinity.

_____

