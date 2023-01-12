WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 13, 2023

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

838 PM CST Thu Jan 12 2023

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island,

and Bolivar Peninsula.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather