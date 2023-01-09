WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 9, 2023 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 1042 AM CST Mon Jan 9 2023 ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas... Little Cypress Creek Near Becker Road affecting Harris County. ...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is cancelled for the Little Cypress Creek Near Becker Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:35 AM CST Monday the stage was 194.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 188.0 feet late tomorrow morning. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (9 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day\/Time Tue Wed Thu Little Cypress Creek Becker Road 194.6 194.1 Mon 10 am CS 188.0 MSG MSG _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather