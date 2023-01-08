WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 8, 2023

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

241 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern

Galveston, northeastern Brazoria, northwestern Chambers and

southeastern Harris Counties through 330 AM CST...

At 240 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

southwestern Clear Lake, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Pasadena, eastern Pearland, League City, Baytown, Texas City,

Friendswood, La Porte, Deer Park, Alvin, Dickinson, South Houston, La

Marque, Santa Fe, Seabrook, Webster, Hitchcock, Manvel, Beach City,

Kemah and South Belt / Ellington.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Locally heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may

lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through

flooded roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 2937 9544 2988 9511 2988 9473 2931 9494

TIME...MOT...LOC 0840Z 251DEG 28KT 2957 9515

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather