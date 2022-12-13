WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 13, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Central Houston County in southeastern Texas... * Until 515 PM CST. * At 449 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Austonio, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Crockett, Austonio, Grapeland and Latexo. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 PM CST for southeastern Texas. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather