WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 29, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

218 PM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL LIBERTY AND

SOUTHERN POLK COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area.

Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Hardin

County through 245 PM CST...

At 220 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Votaw, or near Thicket, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Thicket and Votaw.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3049 9470 3049 9454 3053 9454 3053 9448

3043 9439 3033 9468 3047 9473

TIME...MOT...LOC 2020Z 225DEG 24KT 3040 9470

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather