SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

548 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Galveston, east

central Fort Bend, eastern Brazoria, western Chambers and

southeastern Harris Counties through 630 AM CST...

At 547 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Fresno to near Lake Jackson. Movement was

east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Pasadena, Pearland, League City, Baytown, eastern Missouri City,

Galveston Island West End, Texas City, Friendswood, La Porte, Deer

Park, Lake Jackson, Alvin, Angleton, Dickinson, South Houston, La

Marque, Santa Fe, northern Freeport, Seabrook and Clute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2901 9555 2963 9552 2982 9494 2897 9498

2893 9503

TIME...MOT...LOC 1147Z 264DEG 25KT 2956 9548 2909 9549

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

