WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, October 13, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

359 PM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Colorado,

northwestern Wharton and northern Jackson Counties through 500 PM

CDT...

At 359 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles east of Sublime, or 19 miles east of Hallettsville, moving

south at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Nada, Sheridan and Garwood.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 2951 9632 2924 9619 2924 9669 2934 9656

2950 9672

TIME...MOT...LOC 2059Z 011DEG 5KT 2942 9662

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

