CHILD ABDUCTION EMERGENCY

The following message is transmitted at the request of the Texas

Center for the Missing.

Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Houston Regional Amber

Alert on behalf of the Harris County Sheriffs Office for six-month

old Noah Gray. Noah is an African-American boy who is 2 feet, 0

inches tall and weighs 20 pounds. He has black hair and brown

eyes. He was last seen on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at

approximately 4:55 AM at the Mobile gas station located at 22500

block of Imperial Valley, Houston, 7-7-0-7-3. He was last seen

wearing white socks and a blue and red onesie. The stolen vehicle

the child was last seen in has been recovered, but the child has

not been located. Two suspects were observed stealing the vehicle.

One suspect is a black male, wearing dark gray sweatpants and a

camo hoodie.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts should contact

the Harris County Sheriffs Department at 7-1-3-2-7-4-9-1-0-0.

