WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 7, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

213 PM CDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central

Montgomery, San Jacinto, north central Liberty, southern Polk and

southeastern Walker Counties through 300 PM CDT...

At 213 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Huntsville to near Coldspring to near Goodrich

to 9 miles south of Alabama-Coushatta Reservation. Movement was south

at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Huntsville, Livingston, Shepherd, New Waverly, Coldspring, Point

Blank, Goodrich, Lake Livingston State Park, West Livingston,

Huntsville State Park, Oakhurst, Segno, Romayor, Evergreen and Rye.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3049 9473 3041 9470 3040 9478 3041 9509

3051 9554 3082 9560 3073 9520 3070 9492

3071 9463 3060 9456 3049 9454

TIME...MOT...LOC 1913Z 337DEG 5KT 3071 9558 3058 9519 3056 9491 3058

9468

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for the Nueces River near Tilden.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1:30 PM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 10.5 feet.

- Forecast...The river is below flood stage, but will have

oscillations through the next 5 days with a secondary crest

of 12.8 feet Friday morning, followed by another slow fall.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts:

Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon

Nueces River

Tilden 14.0 10.5 Wed 1 pm 12.3 12.8 10.9 8.4 7.1

