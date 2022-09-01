WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 1, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

440 PM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Grimes

and central Brazos Counties through 515 PM CDT...

At 438 PM CDT, fire personnel reported a pea-sized hail at FM 2154

and Wellborn Rd in College Station. This storm is moving north at 15

mph.

HAZARD...Pea size hail.

SOURCE...Emergency management.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include...

College Station, Bryan, Wixon Valley, Kyle Field and Wellborn.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3077 9616 3076 9617 3073 9616 3071 9618

3066 9616 3051 9622 3052 9634 3078 9643

TIME...MOT...LOC 2138Z 181DEG 12KT 3058 9629

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL LIPSCOMB COUNTY

IS CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has

been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still

possible with this thunderstorm.

