WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 1, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

427 PM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022

...Gust front racing ahead of storms south of Lake Livingston

heading towards the I-45 corridor and northern Houston metro...

At 424 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking the gust front emanating

from thunderstorms south of Lake Livingston. This gust front was

along a line extending from near Cut And Shoot to near Kingwood to

Lake Houston Dam. Movement was west at 10 mph. This gust front is

moving well ahead of storms themselves, and gusty winds will arrive

before any rain begins to fall...if any rain falls at all.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. The ASOS at Cleveland in

northern Liberty County reported gusts to around 25 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Conroe, Humble, Galena Park, Jacinto City, Willis, Cloverleaf,

Northside / Northline, Kingwood, Second Ward, The Woodlands, Greater

Greenspoint, Spring, Barrett, Near Northside Houston, Greater Fifth

Ward, Aldine, Greater Eastwood, Channelview, Highlands and Crosby.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3041 9558 3002 9548 2972 9532 2984 9503

3008 9515 3040 9524

TIME...MOT...LOC 2124Z 077DEG 11KT 3032 9530 3007 9524 2990 9515

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT

FOR EAST CENTRAL LIPSCOMB COUNTY...

At 429 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles north of

Higgins, or 7 miles southwest of Shattuck, moving east at 5 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east

central Lipscomb County.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

