WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 1, 2022 _____ AIR QUALITY ALERT ...Ozone Action Day... The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the Houston, Galveston, and Brazoria area for Thursday, September 1, 2022. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone pollution in the Houston, Galveston, and surrounding areas on Thursday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive through lanes, conserving energy and keeping your vehicle proper tuned. For more information on ozone: Ozone: The Facts www.tceq.texas.gov\/airquality\/monops\/ozonefacts.html EPA AirNow: www.airnow.gov\/?city=Houston&state=TX&country=USA Take Care of Texas: www.takecareoftexas.org\/conservation-tips\/keep-our- air-clean ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR WESTERN CROSBY, EAST CENTRAL HOCKLEY AND LUBBOCK COUNTIES... At 214 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated most of the heavy rain had exited the warned area, but another band of very heavy rain was approaching. Up to 1.7 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 to 2 inch are possible in the warned area. Although Flash flooding is subsiding, more will be possible before 3 pm. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Lubbock, Slaton, Abernathy, Wolfforth, Shallowater, Idalou, Lorenzo, Ransom Canyon, Downtown Lubbock, Lubbock International Airport, Texas Tech University, Lubbock South Plains Mall, Woodrow, Slide, Reese Center, New Deal, Buffalo Springs and Lubbock Science Spectrum. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather