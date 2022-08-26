WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 26, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

411 PM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 415 PM CDT this afternoon for a

portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties,

Galveston and Harris.

The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no

longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining

road closures.

