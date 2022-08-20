WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 20, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

507 PM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Grimes,

northeastern Brazos, northwestern Montgomery, southwestern Houston,

Madison and northern Walker Counties through 545 PM CDT...

At 506 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Bedias, or 10 miles south of Madisonville, moving north at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Madisonville, Bedias, Kurten, Normangee, Iola, Crabbs Prairie and

North Zulch.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3088 9544 3061 9583 3082 9638 3099 9618

3107 9605 3109 9598

TIME...MOT...LOC 2206Z 189DEG 14KT 3080 9595

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

