WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 18, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 512 PM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022 ...A cluster of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Galveston, east central Fort Bend, northeastern Brazoria, southern Chambers and southeastern Harris Counties through 600 PM CDT... At 511 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorm near Pearland. These storms are nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Southeastern Pasadena, Pearland, League City, Missouri City, Texas City, Friendswood, La Porte, Alvin, Dickinson, Santa Fe, Seabrook, Webster, Manvel, Beach City, Kemah, Clear Lake, Fresno, South Belt \/ Ellington, Greater Hobby Area and Nassau Bay. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 2961 9553 2961 9509 2978 9467 2981 9436 2961 9436 2950 9491 2936 9515 2943 9546 2949 9563 TIME...MOT...LOC 2211Z 013DEG 2KT 2952 9528 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____