WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 18, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

331 PM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern

Galveston, west central Chambers and southeastern Harris Counties

through 400 PM CDT...

At 330 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Deer Park, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Pasadena, League City, Baytown, La Porte, Deer Park, South Houston,

Seabrook, Webster, Beach City, Kemah, Clear Lake, Channelview, South

Belt / Ellington, Highlands, Cloverleaf, Nassau Bay, Taylor Lake

Village, El Lago, Shoreacres and Clear Lake Shores.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2969 9526 2983 9511 2968 9483 2945 9511

TIME...MOT...LOC 2030Z 311DEG 15KT 2971 9514

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

