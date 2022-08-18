WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 18, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in League City has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southeastern Liberty County in southeastern Texas...

* Until 245 PM CDT.

* At 222 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Daisetta, or

9 miles northeast of Liberty, moving southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Northeastern Liberty, Ames, Daisetta, Hardin and Devers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

