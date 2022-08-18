WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 18, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

147 PM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern

Montgomery, southwestern Liberty and northeastern Harris Counties

through 215 PM CDT...

At 146 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Kingwood, moving southeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Humble, Kingwood, Lake Houston Dam, Lake Houston, Atascocita and

Porter.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near Lake Houston, get out of the water and move indoors or

inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles

from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close

enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

LAT...LON 3007 9530 3015 9512 2997 9496 2985 9523

TIME...MOT...LOC 1846Z 333DEG 6KT 3005 9518

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather