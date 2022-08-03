WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 3, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

411 PM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Liberty

and northeastern Harris Counties through 445 PM CDT...

At 410 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Dayton, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Liberty, Dayton, Ames, Hardin, Kenefick and Dayton Lakes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2991 9496 2999 9506 3024 9484 3004 9467

TIME...MOT...LOC 2110Z 230DEG 15KT 3002 9494

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

