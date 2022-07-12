WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 12, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 448 PM CDT Tue Jul 12 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Montgomery, east central Waller and northwestern Harris Counties through 515 PM CDT... At 448 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hockley, or 10 miles southwest of Pinehurst, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Hockley and Waller. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3013 9581 3009 9573 2991 9581 3001 9598 TIME...MOT...LOC 2148Z 040DEG 14KT 3007 9581 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL TOM GREEN AND NORTHEASTERN IRION COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Small stream flooding and flooding on area roads caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Texas, including the following county, Northeast Mills. * WHEN...Until 700 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Some low-water crossings may become briefly impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will likely cause small stream flooding. Low lying and\/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.3 to 1 inch are possible. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... mainly rural areas of Northeastern Mills County between Goldthwaite and Priddy, along and just east of Highway 16 Never drive across flooded roads or highways, or let children play near swollen creeks! Turn around, don't drown! ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Wharton and northwestern Matagorda Counties through 530 PM CDT... At 449 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles north of Markham, or 10 miles northwest of Bay City, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. Markham, Midfield and Danevang. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 2920 9610 2916 9601 2909 9596 2884 9611 2904 9635 TIME...MOT...LOC 2149Z 044DEG 12KT 2909 9608 MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather