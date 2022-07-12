WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 12, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 445 PM CDT Tue Jul 12 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Fort Bend and south central Harris Counties through 515 PM CDT... At 445 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Mid West, or over Piney Point Village, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Sugar Land, northwestern Missouri City, Stafford, Hunters Creek Village, Bunker Hill Village, Piney Point Village, Town West, Mission Bend, southeastern Eldridge \/ West Oaks, Spring Branch West, Meadows Place, Hedwig Village, Westwood, Four Corners, Alief, Westchase, Sharpstown, Fifth Street, Briar Forest and Braeburn. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 2980 9554 2974 9547 2955 9557 2970 9574 TIME...MOT...LOC 2145Z 044DEG 12KT 2974 9554 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather