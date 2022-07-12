WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 12, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

352 PM CDT Tue Jul 12 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern

Wharton, west central Brazoria and northwestern Matagorda Counties

through 430 PM CDT...

At 350 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms near Van Vleck, or 8 miles west of Sweeny, moving

southwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Bay City, El Campo, Markham, Van Vleck, Boling-Iago and Danevang.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2933 9596 2924 9588 2902 9580 2879 9609

2918 9628

TIME...MOT...LOC 2050Z 049DEG 17KT 2907 9584

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

