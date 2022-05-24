WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1116 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Montgomery, San

Jacinto, northeastern Chambers, Liberty, southern Polk, southern

Walker and northeastern Harris Counties through 1215 PM CDT...

At 1114 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Nome to Lake Houston to Westbranch.

Movement was north at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Conroe, Huntsville, Humble, Tomball, Liberty, Cleveland, Jersey

Village, Dayton, Willis, Livingston, Bunker Hill Village, Pinehurst,

Northside / Northline, Kingwood, Spring Branch North, The Woodlands,

Greater Greenspoint, Spring, Aldine and Spring Branch West.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 2992 9510 2974 9563 3062 9580 3079 9534

3075 9460 3049 9454 3049 9473 3011 9460

3011 9445 2989 9444 2987 9436

TIME...MOT...LOC 1614Z 166DEG 42KT 2996 9442 3000 9513 2985 9558

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN HARRIS COUNTY HAS

EXPIRED...

The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe

limits. However, wind gusts between 30 and 50 mph remain a

possibility as the storms continue to rapidly move to the north.

