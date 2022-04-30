WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 30, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

918 PM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following

county, Houston.

* WHEN...Until 1015 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Some low-water crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 918 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Crockett.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

