WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 30, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in League City has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

North central Grimes County in southeastern Texas...

Madison County in southeastern Texas...

West central Walker County in southeastern Texas...

* Until 915 PM CDT.

* At 813 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 15 miles northeast of Kurten to near Madisonville,

moving southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Madisonville and North Zulch.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground

lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from

windows.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN TRINITY AND NORTHWESTERN HOUSTON COUNTIES...

At 814 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles west of Latexo to near Crockett, moving east

at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include...

Crockett and Latexo.

If on or near Houston County Lake, get away from the water and move

indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to

15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you

are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather