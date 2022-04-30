WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 30, 2022

_____

RIP CURRENT STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

844 AM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerous rip currents.

* WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island,

and Bolivar Peninsula.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away

from shore into deeper water.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and

float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a

direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the

shore and call or wave for help.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather