WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 25, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

245 PM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following

counties, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery and San Jacinto.

* WHEN...Until 545 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 245 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.

Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Rainfall rates of

2 to 2.5 inches per hour have been occuring with these

storms.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Southeastern Conroe, Humble, Jacinto City, Cleveland,

Kingwood, Spring, The Woodlands, Aldine, Oak Ridge North,

Shenandoah, Splendora, Patton Village, Roman Forest,

Woodbranch, Cut And Shoot, Plum Grove, North Cleveland,

Woodloch, Porter Heights and Atascocita.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather