WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 25, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1118 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following

counties, Brazos, Grimes and Madison.

* WHEN...Until 230 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1118 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.

Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

College Station, Bryan, Kurten, Wixon Valley, Kyle Field,

Iola and Wellborn.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather