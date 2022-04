WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 18, 2022

RIP CURRENT STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

818 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IS CANCELLED...

Though rip currents are always present, current wind and sea

observations do not support a high risk of rip currents for today.

